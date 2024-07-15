Volumes spurt at Godfrey Phillips India Ltd counter

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 21.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63407 shares

Tanla Platforms Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 July 2024.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 21.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63407 shares. The stock rose 14.02% to Rs.4,626.00. Volumes stood at 55681 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 107.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.07% to Rs.1,029.70. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 24.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98767 shares. The stock dropped 3.03% to Rs.1,011.65. Volumes stood at 70253 shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd registered volume of 14.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.01% to Rs.1,864.00. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 11.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.36% to Rs.2,530.15. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

