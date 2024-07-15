Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 128.9 points or 0.17% at 74822 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Welspun Corp Ltd (down 3.44%), Timken India Ltd (down 2.91%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.55%),Thermax Ltd (down 2.15%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.47%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.11%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 0.99%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.86%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.85%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.14%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.06%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 1.07%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 187.45 or 0.35% at 54200.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.46 points or 0.66% at 16330.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.95 points or 0.45% at 24612.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258 points or 0.32% at 80777.34.

On BSE,2075 shares were trading in green, 1906 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

