United Breweries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2052.05, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.39% in last one year as compared to a 24.95% rally in NIFTY and a 12.25% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2052.05, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24629.55. The Sensex is at 80850.95, up 0.41%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 1.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59725.75, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2039.8, down 0.29% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 35.39% in last one year as compared to a 24.95% rally in NIFTY and a 12.25% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 133.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

