Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; HCL Tech, DMart in focus

Stock Market LIVE updates, July 15, 2024: At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 81 points at 24,610 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKETS SHORT OF BREADTH, YET BENCHMARKS' PULSE QUICKENS
ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Key Events

8:52 AM

8:47 AM

8:30 AM

8:24 AM

7:59 AM

7:49 AM

Asian markets in red :: Most benchmarks across regions see negative start

8:57 AM

Bitcoin hits $60,000 as Trump shooting boosts re-election odds: Report

The former president, who has positioned himself as pro-crypto, said he was shot in the right ear after gunfire erupted at his political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His campaign said he was “fine” after the incident and looking forward to going to the Republican National Convention that begins on Monday in Milwaukee.  READ MORE

8:52 AM

Budget & Markets: Stocks deliver positive returns 1-month after, shows data

Ahead of the Budget on July 23, Shah forecasts benefits for staples, automotive (potentially boosted consumption), and sectors geared towards capex, such as mortgage finance, power, industrials, cement, and metals. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Markets in overbought zone, avoid aggressive bets; Nifty's support at 24k

Moving forward, despite the markets appearing overbought by various measures, there are no signs of weakness, and bulls remain in control, supported by sector rotation. The ideal strategy would be a stock-centric approach, focusing on the theme of the day for better trading opportunities. READ MORE

8:41 AM

Nifty 50 bullish, MidCap Select rangebound on charts; trading strategy here

The oversold zone is anticipated to be around 22,500, where investors should look to accumulate the index and its constituents for the short term. Given the overbought conditions and the high resistance level, it is crucial to exercise caution. Booking profits near the resistance level ensures that traders lock in gains while avoiding potential downturns. If the index breaches the 24,150 level on a closing basis, it would signal a shift in the near-term trend, warranting a more defensive trading strategy. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

NSE Scrip – Dalmia Bharat
 
View -   Bullish
 
This stock has established a solid foundation around the 200 SMA on the weekly chart, displaying robust signs of a positive reversal. On the daily chart, prices have confirmed a breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern, supported by substantial trading volumes and bullish candlestick formations. READ MORE

8:35 AM

MRPL, Hikal among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for July 15

Between March 2023 and June 2024, Hikal has been consolidating within the approximate range of Rs 260-320. Recently, the stock broke out of this range with significant trading volume, making it an attractive buy opportunity. READ MORE

8:30 AM

Sensex, Nifty outlook July 15: Gap-up open likely; FIIs add longs in F&O

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 80,892, and the Nifty 24,592, before settling with gains of 622 points and 186 points, respectively, at 80,519 and 24,502 on Friday. READ MORE

8:24 AM

GIFT Nifty update :: Index shows gap-up start

>> GIFT Nifty futures are quoting around 84 points higher at 24,613 level

8:20 AM

ALERT :: China June new home prices fall at fastest pace in 9 years

>>  China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in around nine years in June, official data showed on Monday

>> New home prices were down 4.5% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest since June 2015, deeper than a 3.9% slide in May, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

>> Prices were down 0.7% month-on-month in June after a 0.7% dip in May.

Source: Reuters

8:16 AM

ALERT :: China June industrial output growth slows

>> China's industrial output rose 5.3% in June from a year earlier, slowing from 5.6% in May, as sluggish domestic demand continued to weigh on the country's patchy economic recovery.

>> The official data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) came above expectations.

8:10 AM

ALERT :: China's Q2 GDP grows 4.7% Y-o-Y, below forecast

>> China's economy expanded 4.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday.

>> It missed analysts' expectations even as policymakers seek to boost domestic demand amid a protracted property downturn.

>> The gross domestic product figure, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, fell short of the 5.3% increase in the January-March quarter and was below a consensus forecast of 5.1% by 30 economists in a Nikkei poll.

>> On a quarterly basis, the GDP grew by 0.7% during the April-June period, lower than the revised 1.5% recorded for the previous term.

Source: Reuters, Nikkei Asia

8:05 AM

ALERT :: China's June coal output hits six-month high

>>  China's coal output rose to a six-month high in June, statistics bureau data showed on Monday, notching the first year-on-year increase of 2024.

>> This comes as safety inspections, that constrained production earlier in the year, eased.

>> The world's largest coal producer mined 405.38 million metric tons of the fuel last month, a 3.6% increase on the year.
 
>> The six-month high was calculated averaging out January-February production, since NBS reports the two months in a combined data release to smooth out the effects of the lunar new year holiday which falls in either month.

Source: Reuters

7:59 AM

Donald Trump Assassination :: Biden says politics must never become 'a killing field'

>> President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House, where he condemned all political violence and called for unity.
 
>> "Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy," Biden said. "It’s part of human nature. But politics must never be a literal battlefield, or God forbid, a killing field."
 
>> The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has left one attendee and the gunman dead, and two more attendees still in critical but stable condition.

>> Trump was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital, but released late Saturday night.

Source: Agencies

7:57 AM

Global markets :: Wall Street notched gains last Friday

7:52 AM

Global markets :: US futures in green amid Donald Trump's assassination attempt over the weekend

Stock Market LIVE updates today, Monday, July 15, 2024: Indian stock markets may see continuation of the positive sentiment on Monday amid April-June quarter (Q1) results announcement. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 81 points at 24,610 levels. 
Markets will react to the Q1 FY25 earnings report by HCL Tech, released after market hours on Friday, and will track June quarter results of Angel One, Den Networks, Hatsun Agro, HDFC AMC, HDFC LIfe, Jio Financial Services, and Bank of Maharashtra, and Q3, Q4FY24 results of SpiceJet.
Globally, however, indices are largely lower with Hang Seng down 0.56 per cent, Shanghai Composite 0.35 per cent, and Kospi 0.14 per cent. ASX200, on the other hand, was up 0.86 per cent.
Among key triggers, investors will track newsflow around Donald Trump's assassination attempt, China's GDP, and Industrial Production data, and US Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech.
In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are higher by 0.11 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains of about 0.1 per cent.
Stocks to Watch, July 15, 2024:
Q1FY25 result reaction: HCL Tech, Ireds, Avenue Supermarts, 5Paisa Capital, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Geojit Financial Services.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for a project worth Rs 132.6 crore. 
Suven Pharma: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two procedural observations against the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Casper Pharma in Hyderabad. 

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News