Volumes spurt at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, JK Paper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2024.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares. The stock rose 4.29% to Rs.1,733.80. Volumes stood at 5883 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77726 shares. The stock rose 1.31% to Rs.348.95. Volumes stood at 37748 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 76229 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7468 shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.4,117.30. Volumes stood at 15968 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd saw volume of 8.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.912.25. Volumes stood at 46512 shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd recorded volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95020 shares. The stock gained 8.31% to Rs.483.45. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

