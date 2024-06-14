Volumes spurt at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, JK Paper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 45.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8799 shares. The stock rose 4.29% to Rs.1,733.80. Volumes stood at 5883 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77726 shares. The stock rose 1.31% to Rs.348.95. Volumes stood at 37748 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 76229 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7468 shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.4,117.30. Volumes stood at 15968 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd saw volume of 8.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.912.25. Volumes stood at 46512 shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd recorded volume of 3.63 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95020 shares. The stock gained 8.31% to Rs.483.45. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News