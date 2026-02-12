Volumes spurt at Indegene Ltd counter

Indegene Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13975 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2026.

Indegene Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 38.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13975 shares. The stock slipped 0.45% to Rs.471.05. Volumes stood at 10855 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77831 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.2,279.70. Volumes stood at 80089 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53332 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.516.50. Volumes stood at 18752 shares in the last session. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19797 shares. The stock gained 5.25% to Rs.1,392.10. Volumes stood at 48933 shares in the last session. AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 99417 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11115 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.1,318.60. Volumes stood at 7842 shares in the last session.