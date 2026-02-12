Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 11 February 2026 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a four lane highway project in the state of Bihar under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves the construction of four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH 139W, with a total length of 78.942 km, comprising Section 1: Sahebganj to Areraj (38.362 km) and Section 2: Areraj to Bettiah (40.580 km). The project has been awarded to Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India.