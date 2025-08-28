UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.19, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.09% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.19, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.UCO Bank has eased around 6.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6849.5, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.3 lakh shares in last one month.