Devyani Intl jumps as board plans to acquire Biryani By Kilo

Devyani International rallied 5.20% to Rs 174 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 20 April 2025, to consider acquiring majority stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, which operates restaurants under brand name, Biryani by Kilo.

The company will consider and approve the definitive agreements and issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis to discharge the consideration payable for acquisition of controlling equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private, operating restaurants under the brand Biryani by Kilo and other brands.

The issuance of equity shares shall be subject to the approval of equity shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting of the company.

Devyani International (DIL), among the fastest growing chain Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in the country, is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) in India. It is also the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee Brand and stores in India.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 9.62 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 53.5% YoY to Rs 1,294.40 crore in Q4 FY25.

