Volumes spurt at Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd counter

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 127.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.14% to Rs.269.95. Volumes stood at 10.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 87.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.676.00. Volumes stood at 31.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd notched up volume of 23.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.77 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.61% to Rs.530.30. Volumes stood at 8.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Abbott India Ltd saw volume of 71683 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12160 shares. The stock dropped 3.16% to Rs.27,247.65. Volumes stood at 16507 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 8.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.24% to Rs.1,148.45. Volumes stood at 3.65 lakh shares in the last session.

