Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 111.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5547 shares. The stock rose 2.88% to Rs.2,855.00. Volumes stood at 18968 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25363 shares. The stock gained 2.06% to Rs.610.00. Volumes stood at 18860 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30533 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.590.10. Volumes stood at 19068 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 42603 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15921 shares. The stock increased 6.97% to Rs.592.70. Volumes stood at 7351 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 75232 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33664 shares. The stock rose 1.61% to Rs.1,046.30. Volumes stood at 27843 shares in the last session.

