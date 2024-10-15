Delhi CM to chair meeting of top officials to review air pollution today

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will chair a high-level meeting regarding the pollution situation at the Delhi Secretariat today, Delhi CMO said. "Delhi CM Atishi to chair a high-level meeting today regarding the pollution situation, at the Delhi Secretariat. Environment Minister Gopal Rai will also attend this meeting," Delhi Chief Minister's Office said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the 'Poor' category at 224 on Sunday as per the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi on Monday. Under Stage-I, actions include ensuring proper implementation of dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition (C & D) activities and effective environmental management of C & D waste.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in the city until January 1.

"We have imposed a ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a directive today. From now until January 1, there will be a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers within Delhi. We appeal to everyone that every little bit contributes to the ocean. If we all work together to control the sources of pollution, the quality of life for Delhi's residents will improve," the Environment Minister told ANI.

In response to increasing pollution levels in Delhi during the winter season, the Environment Minister announced the escalation of an anti-dust campaign across the city.

"In Delhi, during the winter season, when the air becomes still, it stops raining, and the temperature drops, pollution levels rise," he explained.

The campaign began on October 7, and since then, surprise inspections have revealed that many construction sites are not following regulations, leading to dust pollution.