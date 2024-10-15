KPI Green Energy signs PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

For 620 MWAC renewable energy projects

KPI Green Energy has successfully signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 620MWAC (917MWDC) renewable energy projects as mentioned below:

(i) 250 MWAC (275MWDC) grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project won through competitive bidding process vide RFS No. GUVNL / 500 MW / Solar (Phase-XXIV) dated 15 March 2024 issued by GUVNL for Procurement of Power from 500 MW grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Power projects located at anywhere in India with Greenshoe option of additional capacity upto 500MW without energy storage.

(ii) 370 MWAC (642MWDC) grid-connected Hybrid RE Power Project won through competitive bidding process vide RFS No. GUVNL / 500 MW / Hybrid RE (Phase-II) dated 14 February 2024 issued by GUVNL for procurement of power through competitive bidding process (followed by reverse e-auction) from 500 MW Hybrid RE project (Phase - II) with Greenshoe option of additional capacity upto 500MW without energy storage.