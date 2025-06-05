Volumes spurt at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24327 shares

PNC Infratech Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Coforge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24327 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.1,249.75. Volumes stood at 22141 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58478 shares. The stock rose 10.77% to Rs.315.80. Volumes stood at 44392 shares in the last session.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.308.00. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session. Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 23378 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7894 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.4,180.00. Volumes stood at 3727 shares in the last session. Coforge Ltd saw volume of 48555 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18921 shares. The stock increased 2.00% to Rs.1,760.45. Volumes stood at 51358 shares in the last session.