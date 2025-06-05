Volumes spurt at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24327 shares
PNC Infratech Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Coforge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2025.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24327 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.1,249.75. Volumes stood at 22141 shares in the last session.
PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58478 shares. The stock rose 10.77% to Rs.315.80. Volumes stood at 44392 shares in the last session.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.308.00. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd recorded volume of 23378 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7894 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.4,180.00. Volumes stood at 3727 shares in the last session.
Coforge Ltd saw volume of 48555 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18921 shares. The stock increased 2.00% to Rs.1,760.45. Volumes stood at 51358 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app