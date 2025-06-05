INR sees choppy moves

The Indian rupee saw choppy moves in opening trades on Thursday as dollar is seen recovering, following a sharp slide in the previous session. Moreover, domestic shares look set to open largely unchanged as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on June 6, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time. Rupee is quoting flat at 85.85 per US dollar. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are down 0.18% at 85.83 with a test of Rs 86 mark capping upside.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News