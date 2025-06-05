Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees choppy moves

INR sees choppy moves

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee saw choppy moves in opening trades on Thursday as dollar is seen recovering, following a sharp slide in the previous session. Moreover, domestic shares look set to open largely unchanged as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on June 6, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time. Rupee is quoting flat at 85.85 per US dollar. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are down 0.18% at 85.83 with a test of Rs 86 mark capping upside.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 4,790 equity shares under ASOP

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story