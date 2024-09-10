Volumes spurt at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 266.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.23 lakh shares Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, ITI Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 266.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.67% to Rs.203.01. Volumes stood at 7.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 40.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.69% to Rs.578.00. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 42.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.91% to Rs.296.95. Volumes stood at 4.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd saw volume of 9.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.86% to Rs.1,031.60. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd witnessed volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48729 shares. The stock increased 0.58% to Rs.7,997.00. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

