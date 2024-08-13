Volumes spurt at RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 1091.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.14 lakh shares

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Cello World Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2024.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 1091.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.69% to Rs.82.00. Volumes stood at 193.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd saw volume of 67.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.43% to Rs.1,673.00. Volumes stood at 6.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Cello World Ltd registered volume of 15.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.07% to Rs.899.55. Volumes stood at 4.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 174.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.37 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.96% to Rs.624.75. Volumes stood at 35.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 171.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.90% to Rs.812.05. Volumes stood at 17.46 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

