Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 27.48% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 25.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.48% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.671.31 27 OPM %61.0856.49 -PBDT0.740.60 23 PBT0.730.59 24 NP0.550.44 25

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

