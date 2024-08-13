Easy Trip Planners standalone net profit rises 30.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 105.90 croreNet profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 30.93% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 105.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.90102.34 3 OPM %40.6832.85 -PBDT46.4335.63 30 PBT46.0935.26 31 NP34.2926.19 31
