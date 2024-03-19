Volumes spurt at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd counter

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd notched up volume of 253.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 271.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93276 shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd notched up volume of 253.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 271.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93276 shares. The stock slipped 3.03% to Rs.4,019.00. Volumes stood at 39490 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 7.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 32.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21745 shares. The stock dropped 1.48% to Rs.3,080.35. Volumes stood at 24521 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 52343 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13174 shares. The stock lost 3.81% to Rs.532.00. Volumes stood at 7418 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31064 shares. The stock lost 0.40% to Rs.1,541.00. Volumes stood at 23964 shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.120.95. Volumes stood at 84691 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News