Swan Energy rises as consortium gets Rs 156-cr LoA from BMC

Swan Energy added 1.79% to Rs 574 after consortium of its subsidiary and Genesys International Corporation received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Rs 155.85 crore.

The order includes development, implementation, maintenance of 3D City model & change detection using geospatial technology for BMC.

Swan Group is among India's leading private sector business houses serving the nation for more than a century across textile, real estate and oil & gas sectors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 219.99 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 157 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,591.67 in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 101.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News