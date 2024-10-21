Volumes spurt at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33725 shares Tata Consumer Products Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 7.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 22.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33725 shares. The stock rose 13.16% to Rs.1,346.20. Volumes stood at 95155 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27158 shares. The stock slipped 9.69% to Rs.988.60. Volumes stood at 40472 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 18.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock dropped 12.83% to Rs.179.10. Volumes stood at 3.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 76834 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19916 shares. The stock slipped 13.55% to Rs.2,608.80. Volumes stood at 6714 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47486 shares. The stock lost 1.71% to Rs.1,788.70. Volumes stood at 90904 shares in the last session.

