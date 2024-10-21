Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EPFO adds 18.53 lakh net members in August

Oct 21 2024
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for August 2024, revealing a net addition of 18.53 lakh members in the month of August 2024. This represents a 9.07% year-on-year growth compared to August 2023, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFOs effective outreach initiatives. EPFO enrolled around 9.30 lakh new members in August 2024, representing an increase of 0.48% in the new members from the previous year in August 2023. This surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of emp1oyee benefits, and EPFO 's successful outreach programs.

Oct 21 2024

