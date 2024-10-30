Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 106.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2179.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4878 shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Marico Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 October 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd clocked volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 34.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9093 shares. The stock gained 13.53% to Rs.209.80. Volumes stood at 5128 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19653 shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.653.15. Volumes stood at 26022 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd witnessed volume of 744 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock dropped 7.54% to Rs.45,297.20. Volumes stood at 128 shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71540 shares. The stock increased 8.61% to Rs.274.35. Volumes stood at 83736 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

