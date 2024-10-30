GSK Pharma gains as Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 249 cr

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals' advanced 1.45% to Rs 2667.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 15.38% to Rs 248.69 crore on 4.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,000.05 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before exceptional item and tax was at Rs 338.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 14.53% from Rs 296.51 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items stood at Rs 4.69 crore on account of profit on sale of surplus residential properties.

Total expenses added 1.88% to Rs 698.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 137.25 crore (up 72.19% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 150.71 crore (up 3.79% YoY) during the period under review.

The company said that the key brands held their market share and continued to stay in line with the respective category performance, the represented market experienced sluggish growth in general medicines.

The Pediatric vaccine portfolio delivered double-digit growth and maintained its market leadership in the private market. In the Adult vaccines segment, GSK continues to build on the momentum of its Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted), advancing the Adult Immunisation category in India through innovative go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, As we mark our centenary year in India, we are happy to announce a special interim dividend to our shareholders. Our performance reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

