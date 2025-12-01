Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 98.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 December 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd notched up volume of 50.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.274.95. Volumes stood at 3.81 lakh shares in the last session. JM Financial Ltd saw volume of 541.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.155.70. Volumes stood at 25.34 lakh shares in the last session. Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 19.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.483.00. Volumes stood at 3.45 lakh shares in the last session.