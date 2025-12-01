Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of November 2025 stood at 2232 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 57%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman - SML, President - Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, The CV industry marked a robust recovery in November buoyed by GST cut leading to improved customer sentiment and increased affordability. Mahindra Truck & Bus business clocked a 57% growth compared to the same month last year aided by improvements across all segments. We expect industry to continue its momentum in coming months.