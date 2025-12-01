TVS Motor Company sells 5.19 lakh units in Nov'25

Records growth of 30% on YoY basis
TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 519,508 units in November 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 401,250 units in November 2024.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 392,473 units in November 2024 to 497,841 units in November 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 20% with sales increasing from 305,323 units in November 2024 to 365,608 units in November 2025.
Motorcycle registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 180,247 units in November 2024 to 242,222 units in November 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 165,535 units in November 2024 to 210,222 units in November 2025.
EV registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025.
The Company's sales in international business registered a growth of 58% with sales increasing from 93,755 units in November 2024 to 148,315 units in November 2025. Two-wheeler sales grew by 52% increasing from 87,150 units in November 2024 to 132,233 units in November 2025.
Three-wheeler registered a growth of 147% with sales increasing from 8,777 units in November 2024 to 21,667 units in November 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app