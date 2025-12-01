TVS Motor Company sells 5.19 lakh units in Nov'25

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Records growth of 30% on YoY basis

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 519,508 units in November 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 401,250 units in November 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 392,473 units in November 2024 to 497,841 units in November 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 20% with sales increasing from 305,323 units in November 2024 to 365,608 units in November 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 180,247 units in November 2024 to 242,222 units in November 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 165,535 units in November 2024 to 210,222 units in November 2025.