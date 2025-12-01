Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales in the domestic & international market for November 2025 stood at 59,199 units, compared to 47,117 units during November 2024. Particulars Nov'25 Nov'24 % Change PV Domestic 57,436 47,063 22%PV IB 1,763 54 3165%PV Total 59,199 47,117 26%EV IB + Domestic 7,911 5,202 52% Particulars Nov'25 Nov'24 % Change PV Domestic 57,436 47,063 22%PV IB 1,763 54 3165%PV Total 59,199 47,117 26%EV IB + Domestic 7,911 5,202 52% Includes sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Powered by Capital Market - Live News

