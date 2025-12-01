Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales in the domestic & international market for November 2025 stood at 59,199 units, compared to 47,117 units during November 2024.

Particulars Nov'25 Nov'24 % Change PV Domestic 57,436 47,063 22%PV IB 1,763 54 3165%PV Total 59,199 47,117 26%EV IB + Domestic 7,911 5,202 52%

Includes sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade near flat line; consumer durables shares decline

TVS Motor Company sells 5.19 lakh units in Nov'25

Barometers trade with minor gains; auto stocks rally for 2nd day

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

DreamFolks gains on move to acquire majority stake in ETT

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story