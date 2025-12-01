Benchmarks trade near flat line; consumer durables shares decline

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded near flat line with some positive bias in afternoon trade, supported by Indias strong Q2 FY26 GDP growth, which accelerated to 8.2%. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level. Investor will monitor the monthly auto sales, IPO pipeline, and the RBIs monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled later this week.

Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 19.87 points or 0.02% to 85726.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 7.80 points or 0.03% to 26,212.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,325.80 and 86,159.02, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 60,114.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,090 shares rose and 1,119 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 56.6 in November, comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2. Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. A softer rise in sales restricted growth of buying volumes and job creation, while positive sentiment towards output prospects slipped to its lowest level since mid-2022.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.50% to 37,691.55. The index jumped 0.09% in the past trading session. Whirlpool of India (down 6.43%), Bata India (down 1.87%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.57%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.17%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.13%) ,Titan Company (down 0.95%), Voltas (down 0.41%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.4%), Havells India (down 0.33%) and PG Electroplast (down 0.14%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was advanced 0.55% to 6.564 as compared with the previous close of 6.528. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.5900 compared with its close of 89.4500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.81% to Rs 1,27,910. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 99.37. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.50% to 4.040. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement advanced $1.22 or 1.96% to $63.60 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: TVS Motor Company advanced 3.42% after the company registered sales of 519,508 units in November 2025, which is 30% higher as compared with the 401,250 units sold in November 2024. Wockhardt zoomed 18.24% after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has formally accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its novel, first-in-class antibiotic Zaynich.