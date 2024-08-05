VRL Logistics slides as Q1 PAT drops 60% YoY to Rs 13 cr

VRL Logistics slipped 3.41% to Rs 550.50 after the company's net profit decreased 60.41% to Rs 13.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.95 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 7.86% to Rs 727.21 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 674.22 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 17.6 crore in the June quarter, down 61.41% from Rs 45.61 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses increased by 13.63% year on year to Rs 724.38 crore in Q1 FY25. Freight, handling and servicing cost stood at Rs 497.92 crore (up 10.31%), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 132.14 crore (up 18.83%) during the period under review.