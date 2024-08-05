Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sheela Foam Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sheela Foam reported 6.78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 43.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 645.09 crore in Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company recorded a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 22.61 crore in Q1 FY25, down 68.28% as against with Rs 71.29 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Exceptional loss was at Rs 30.62 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA margin reduced to 7.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 12% recorded in the same period a year ago.

Sheela Foam pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has ten manufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country.

Shares of Sheela Foam slipped 3.47% to Rs 663.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND vs ROU TT pre-QF at 1:30 PM; 25m pistol final underway

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 2,500 pts, Nifty tests 24,000; TaMo tumbles 7%, Tata Steel 5%

Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra while taking selfie, video goes viral

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story