Sheela Foam Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Sheela Foam reported 6.78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.01 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 43.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations jumped 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 645.09 crore in Q1 FY24.
The company recorded a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 22.61 crore in Q1 FY25, down 68.28% as against with Rs 71.29 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Exceptional loss was at Rs 30.62 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA margin reduced to 7.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 12% recorded in the same period a year ago.
Sheela Foam pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has ten manufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country.
Shares of Sheela Foam slipped 3.47% to Rs 663.95 on the BSE.
