VST Industries Ltd has added 23.8% over last one month compared to 2.28% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.8% rise in the SENSEX

VST Industries Ltd gained 16.04% today to trade at Rs 280.35. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.8% to quote at 18066.89. The index is up 2.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Linc Ltd increased 7.13% and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd added 6.32% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 12.12 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.