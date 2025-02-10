VST Tillers drops as Q3 PAT slumps 93% YoY to Rs 1 cr

VST Tillers Tractors fell 6% to Rs 4,065 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 92.41% to Rs 1.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 16.87 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 28.91% year on year to Rs 219.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.60 crore in Q3 FY25, down 82.22% from Rs 20.25 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 23.02% YoY to Rs 206.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 147.88 crore (up 35.3% YoY), and employee benefits expense was Rs 25.42 crore (up 23.94% YoY).

On a 9-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 20.58% to Rs 68.55 crore on a 0.21% decline in revenue to Rs 693.12 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

