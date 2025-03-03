Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Feb sales decline 8%

Tata Motors Feb sales decline 8%

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sells 79,344 units in Feb'25

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 79,344 units in month of February 2025 compared to 86,406 units in February 2024, recording a decline of 8%. Total sales include domestic sales of 77,232 units (down 9% YoY) and international business of 2,112 units (up 34% YoY).

The company's passenger vehicles sales stood at 46,811 units (down 9% YoY) while commercial vehicle sales stood at 32,533 units (down 7% YoY) during the month of February 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

