Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company CMD assumes charge

National Aluminium Company CMD assumes charge

Image
Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

W.e.f. 2nd November 2024

National Aluminium Company has informed that Shri Sanjay Lohiya has assumed the current duties for the post of CMD, NALCO w.e.f. 02.11.2024, consequent upon the superannuation of Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director on 31.10.2024 (AN) and pending ACC approval for appointment of a new incumbent or till the regular incumbent joins or till assignment of additional charge by ACC for the post of CMD, NALCO or till further orders whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Conway departs cheaply, NZ 2 wickets down

Stand for credibility of promises under PM Modi, Congress for crisis: BJP

If Congress comes to power, they will loot people: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Police vehicles used to provide financial aid to ruling parties: Pawar

Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel and US with 'crushing response'

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story