Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 3.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 227.73 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance declined 3.35% to Rs 31.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 227.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.227.73218.1581.8481.2250.1350.7642.9143.5231.7532.85

