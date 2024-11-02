Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit declines 3.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 227.73 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance declined 3.35% to Rs 31.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 227.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales227.73218.15 4 OPM %81.8481.22 -PBDT50.1350.76 -1 PBT42.9143.52 -1 NP31.7532.85 -3

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

