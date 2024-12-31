Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

W S Industries climbs after order win

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
W S Industries (India) jumped 4.47% to Rs 119.25 after the company secured a Rs 86.26 crore order for construction work in Tamil Nadu.

The order, from a domestic entity, CMK Projects, is for construction of additional works and balance works at integrated bus terminal and multi-utility facility centre in Tiruchirappalli City Corporation, Tamil Nadu. The order is to be executed in 4 months.

W S Industries, a company specializing in infrastructure and electrical projects, has a history of successfully completing large-scale projects, including those for state governments in the power and electrical sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of W S Industries (India) declined 66.14% to Rs 3.87 crore while net sales declined 23.42% to Rs 62.07 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

