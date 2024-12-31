Pound speculators further reduce net long position

Large currency speculators continue to reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 19323 contracts in the data reported through December 24, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 2324 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News