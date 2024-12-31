Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Tantia Constructions Ltd, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd and G G Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2024.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd soared 10.28% to Rs 47.09 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12309 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 959.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 261 shares in the past one month.

Tantia Constructions Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 42.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20717 shares in the past one month.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd spurt 8.70% to Rs 298.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26122 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd exploded 8.00% to Rs 1.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 164.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

