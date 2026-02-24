Waaree Energies bags 500-MW solar module supply order

Waaree Energies announced that it has received an order to supply 500 MW of solar modules from a renowned domestic solar power developer and independent power producer (IPP).

The one-time order will be executed in FY202627. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company said the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported a 115.64% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,062.46 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 492.69 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations soared 118.81% YoY to Rs 7,565.05 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.