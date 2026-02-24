Adani Power arm receives LoA for supply of 558 MW power from TNPDCL

Adani Power said its subsidiary Moxie Power Generation (MPGL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) for supply of 558 MW (net) of power for a period of five years.

Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW (2X 600 MW) power plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. It emerged as the lowest bidder in a tightly contested bid by offering a tariff of Rs 5.910 per unit, with supply starting 1 April 2026.

Now, both units of the plant have power supply agreements, and more than 95% of Adani Power's total operating capacity is secured with medium to long-term contracts. This provides significant long-term revenue visibility and also derisks the company from short-term market volatility. The company aims to achieve almost 100% PPA tie-up for all its operational and under commissioning plants over the coming years.