Waaree Energies drops as lock-in period ends

Waaree Energies fell 5.51% to Rs 2,683.95 after the lock-in period ended for approximately 15 crore shares, making them eligible for trading.

These shares represent around 52.3% of the company's outstanding equity. While the expiry allows these shares to be traded, it does not necessarily indicate that all will be offloaded immediatelytrading depends on shareholder intent.

On a consolidated basis, Waaree Energies net profit rose 35.63% to Rs 644.47 crore while revenue from operations climbed 36.38% to Rs 4,003.93 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024. EBITDA soared 116.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,059.57 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 25.59% in Q4 FY25 as against 16.29% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.

