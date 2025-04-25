Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 4.23% to Rs 67.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd surged 3.75% to Rs 1669.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14793 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd spiked 3.50% to Rs 2553. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39532 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12776 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd spurt 2.32% to Rs 4450. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5110 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 1.68% to Rs 5244.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36186 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News