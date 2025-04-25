Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 921 cr

Macrotech Developers reported 38.49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 665.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The realtor reported quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 14% growth on a YoY basis. Collections grew by 26% YoY to Rs 4,440 crore during the quarter.

The company stated that it has added 10 new projects with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 23,700 crore in FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,186.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 35.05% on a YoY basis.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 8.95% to Rs 1,460 crore in Q4 of FY25 as against Rs 1,340 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 34.6% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 33.4% registered in the same period a year ago.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped by 78.44% to Rs 2,764.3 crore on a 33.57% rise in revenue to Rs 13,779.5 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers, said, Our best-ever quarterly and annual performance showcases the buoyancy in demand for high-quality homes in India from a top-notch brand like Lodha. Driven by the strength of our brand, we delivered pre-sales of Rs 176 billion for FY25, thus meeting our guidance of delivering consistent and predictable 20% growth - now for four consecutive years since our IPO. Our focus on profitable growth has resulted in strong margins and Return on Equity (RoE), which provides us with continued strength to grow. Our strong collections are also indicative of our capability to convert sales into cash flow in a timely manner.

We are extremely pleased that this is the fifth consecutive quarter of achieving pre-sales greater than Rs 40 billion thus showcasing our predictable business model. The quarter also saw the strongest ever collections performance of Rs 44.4 billion, which showcases the strong execution capability of the organization.

I would like to highlight that our micro-market-led supermarket strategy enabled us to deliver Rs 25 billion of presales in the Western Suburbs of MMR, registering 140% growth on a YoY basis. Our new business development for FY25 across MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru stands at around Rs 237 billion of GDV (10 projects), thus surpassing our full-year guidance.

During Q4, we added two more projects in Pune with a GDV of Rs 43 billion. With this, we now have nine locations across Pune. Having achieved over Rs 25 billion of pre-sales in Pune in FY25, the larger base of projects sets us on a path to further increase our market share and continue to grow towards becoming the No. 1 developer in Pune. Similarly, we have entered FY26 with five locations in Bengaluru, setting the stage for our growth phase.

Despite investments in business development in this quarter, we further reduced our net debt by Rs 3.1 billion to Rs 39.9 billion (0.2x net debt/equity)well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. This is on the back of strong operating cash flow generation of Rs 23.4 billion during the quarter. On the back of strong operating and financial performance, India Ratings upgraded our credit rating to AA/Stable. Our exit cost of debt continues to go down and stands at 8.7% (down around 10 bps during the quarter)among the lowest in the industry.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.25 per equity share. The final dividend will be paid to shareholders holding equity shares as of the record date, which will be determined by the company after approval by the members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

The counter shed 0.82% to Rs 1,309.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News