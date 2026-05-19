Waaree Renewable secures large-scale BESS project for FY27 execution

Waaree Renewable Technologies said it has received an order from for development of a 350 MW/1400 MWh grid-connected Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

The project will be executed on an EPC basis and is scheduled to be completed during FY27, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is classified as a commercial order.

Waaree Renewable Technologies further said that WFEPL is a subsidiary of its holding company and the transaction falls under related-party transactions.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of the Waaree Group and is spearheading the Solar EPC business. We are also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, we operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.