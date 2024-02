For solar power plant of 412 MWp /335 MWac

Waaree Renewables Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for Solar power plant of 412 MWp /335 MWac on turnkey basis for value of Rs 547.5 crore.

With this, the unexecuted order book of the company now stands at 1.161GW.

