Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 22.82% to Rs 67.86 crore

Net Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.82% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales67.8687.92 -23 OPM %-8.995.80 -PBDT-12.49-3.84 -225 PBT-15.15-8.14 -86 NP-11.03-8.14 -36

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

