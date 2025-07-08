Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Drops on Tariff Worries and Profit-Taking; Dow Sheds Over 400 Points

Wall Street Drops on Tariff Worries and Profit-Taking; Dow Sheds Over 400 Points

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks fell sharply as new tariff threats from Trump spooked investors while sector-specific weakness and global market volatility added pressure.

The Dow tumbled 422.17 points (0.9%) to 44,406.36, the Nasdaq slumped 188.59 points (0.9%) to 20,412.52 and the S&P 500 slid 49.37 points (0.8%) to 6,229.98.

Wall Street's early weakness reflects profit-taking after recent gains, with stocks previously rallying on strong jobs data. Investor concerns grew after Trump posted letters about new tariffs, sparking fresh selling pressure. Imports from several countries now face steep duties, escalating trade tensions globally. Analysts warn that Trump's shifting policies and threats of higher tariffs are unsettling markets.

Computer hardware stocks moved substantially downwards , with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plunging by 2.2% after ending the previous session at its best closing level in over four months. Oil service stocks were significantly weak , as reflected by the 2.0% slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. Airline, semiconductor and steel stocks too were considerably weak while gold stocks bucked the downtrend amid a slight increase by the price of the precious metal.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6% while South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.2%. The major European markets also ended the day mixed while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2%, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4% and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 4.7 basis points to 4.39%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

JSW Infra gains on securing LoA for berth reconstruction at Kolkata Port

Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story