Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 1.95% over last one month compared to 3.74% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.46% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 4.78% today to trade at Rs 3491.6. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.76% to quote at 60581.67. The index is up 3.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 1.02% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 4.74 % over last one year compared to the 4.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.